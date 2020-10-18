Begumganj in Noakhali: 21 criminal groups in one upazila

After the arrest of Delwar, it was revealed that the political party and police knew everything. He was set free after the mob handed him over with arms to police.

People in the locality said a section of politicians has been providing shelter to these groups either to exert power in the local elections, or to contain the opponent groups or to keep the locality under control.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, local MP Mamunur Rashid said the criminals have no party.

He said he does not know whether anyone provides them shelter.

“I have asked the administration to take action against the extortion and drug trade by Sumon group, Samrat group, Delwar group and Titu group. The administration has taken steps and many of them were caught,” he added.

The law enforcing agencies have no statistics of criminal groups in Begumganj.