BCB waiting for govt instruction for Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh national cricket team was scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June-July, but the fate of the series has been in jeopardy since the onset of the lethal coronavirus pandemic.

The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) said they will follow the instruction of the Bangladesh government regarding this series. They sent a press release stating the decisions taken in the meeting.

“The CWAB hosted a meeting on Sunday night including top national and first-class players. We have discussed the future of Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka series and Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. Regarding the Sri Lanka series, it was decided that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will await the instructions of the Bangladesh government,” the release stated.

CWAB also said the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League will see further delay due to the coronavirus situation of the country. The final decision will be taken observing the situation carefully.

Earlier, Bangladesh missed out on parts of the series against Pakistan that included an ODI and a Test. They also saw their tour of England and Ireland postponed, and a similar fate befell a home series against Australia, that itself had been rescheduled after an earlier postponement.