Bangladesh’COVID-19 data inaccurate, confusing

There are three main sources of government information on coronavirus in Bangladesh. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has been providing information on coronavirus since the beginning. An integrated control room in the health directorate was established to provide information to the media. The control room provides data for regular news bulletins now. In addition, the government has launched a website, corona.gov.bd. Coronavirus related information is also being published there. There is inconsistency in the data obtained from these three sources.

IEDCR has been updating information on all the districts of eight divisions including Dhaka division and Dhaka city on their website. On 13 June, they said, the total number of patients in Dhaka city is 23,399. On the other hand, the total number of patients in 222 areas was 13,156. Prothom Alo published a report about this. Meerjady Sabrina, director of IEDCR, told Prothom Alo that it could have been due to incomplete addresses recorded while collecting the information.

This limitation of information has had an impact on coronavirus prevention activities. The government has identified red, yellow and green zones in Dhaka city based on the ratio of patients to population. It is heard that small areas will be locked down. People involved in this lockdown plan are not getting accurate information which is why the steps are being delayed.