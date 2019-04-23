Bangladesh women off to flying start in Bangamata Gold Cup

Bangladeshi players celebrate goal against UAE in Bangamata Gold Cup Football at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Monday. Photo: Prothom AloBangladesh got off to a flying start in the Bangamata U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup Football with a 2-0 goals victory over the United Arab Emirates in the opening match at Bangabandhu National Stadium here on Monday, reports UNB.

Striker Sirat Jahan Shopna and Krishna Rani Sarkar scored one each for the hosts.

Earlier, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal formally inaugurated the 12-day meet named after Bangamata Fazilatunnesa, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

With the victory, the Moushumi and Co brightened their chance for semifinals.

The hosts dominated the match from the very beginning but got the first success in the 12thminute.

Forward Sirat Jahan Shopna netted the first goal for Bangladesh from an Akhi Khatun pass (1-0).

Krishna Rani Sarker doubled the margin in the 30thminute by a close range header from the goal mouth melee, utilising a corner of Monika Chakma (2-0).

Like the first half, Bangladesh continued their domination in the second half, but failed to widen the margin although they got some close chances.

On the other hand, the UAE tried hard to come back in the game but failed.

The touring side took two replacements. Midfielder Fatima Jassem Alhosani replaced defender Fatima Ali Habib Alnoobi in the 54th minute while another midfielder Reem Saad Almahri replaced defender Eida Jamal in the 69th minute.

Bangladesh took one replacement in the 80th minute of the game. Forward Sajeda Khatun replaced Sirat Jahan Shopna.

Bangladesh will now play against Kyrgyzstan on Friday (26 April) in their remaining group B match.

Tajikistan will take on Mongolia in their Group A opener on Tuesday at the same venue. The match will kick off at 6:00pm (BST).

Bangladesh Squad: Rupna Chakma, Shamsunnahar, Sheuli Azim, Misrat Jahan Mousumi (C), Akhi Khatun, Maria Manda, Monika Chakma, Sanjida Akter, Sirat Jahan Shopna/Sajeda Khatun (80′), Krishna Rani Sarker, Nargis Khatun.

UAE Squad: Aya Walid Atiq Malalla, Fatema Ghulam Almarzooqi, Shahd Khaled Alzarkan, Fatima Ali Habib Alnoobi/Fatima Jassem Alhosani (54′), Rawan Abdulla Alhammadi, Alanoud Khaled Alzarkan (C), Eida Jamal/Reem Saad Almahri (69′), Salama Mohammad Binfahad, Sara Sameeh Alblooshi, Najla Essa Ali Aljasmi, Sendya Gharib Almazrouei.