Bangladesh to receive $500m from WB to improve road, digital connectivity

The government of Bangladesh on Monday signed a $500 million financing agreement with the World Bank to help upgrade the Jashore-Jhenaidah highway and improve the connecting rural roads and markets that will benefit over 20 million people living in the south-western region.

The Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement (WeCARE) Programme Phase-I project will help to upgrade the 48 km two-lane Jashore-Jhenaidah road to a modern 4-lane highway.

The project will also help to rehabilitate about 600 km connecting rural roads and build new or develop existing rural markets. It will also install fiber-optic cables along the highway to ensure fast and reliable internet service, said a World Bank press release.

The agreement was signed by Economic Relations Division’s (ERD) secretary Fatima Yasmin and World Bank’s country director Mercy Tembon on behalf of the government and the World Bank respectively. The credit from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) has a 34-year term, including a four-year grace period.