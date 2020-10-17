Bangladesh to increase spot LNG imports to meet rising demand

The second tender will increase the number of LNG cargoes purchased under short-term, or spot, contracts, to two per month from one currently, said the Petrobangla official. The imports are needed to meet rising demand and as prices remain lower than normal.

Spot LNG prices for Asia were estimated at $5.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), which is up from the record low hit earlier this year but still 29.6 per cent below its five-year average.

Rupantarita Prakritik bought Bangladesh’s first spot LNG cargo ever from trading house Vitol at $3.8321 per mmBtu for delivery over late September to early October. The company is also currently assessing offers for its second spot cargo for 12-13 November delivery.