Bangladesh sees lowest COVID-19 deaths in 43 days

This is the lowest number of single day deaths in last 43 days. 22 people died on on 2 August.
According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 14,216 samples.
Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, some 339,332 people have been infected and 4,759 people died of the respiratory disease.
So far 243,155 patients have recovered from the disease with 2,512 in the past 24 hours, the DGHS said.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 22 were men while 4 were women. So far 3,708 (77.92 per cent) male patients died from the disease while 1,051 (22.08 per cent) women died since first fatality was reported on 18 March.
Of the deceased, 50.12 per cent of the total were above 60 years old while 27.3 per cent were between 51 and 60.