Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths, 1,792 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,792 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.
According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 14,747 samples at 94 laboratories across the country.
Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, some 334,762 people have been infected and 4,668 people died of the respiratory disease.
The rate of recovery is 70.51 per cent while death rate is 1.39 per cent against detection.
Among the people who died in the last 24 hours, 9 were men while 12 were women. So far 3,638 (77.93 per cent) male patients died from the disease while 1,030 (22.07 per cent) women died since first fatality was reported on 18 March.