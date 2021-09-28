Bangladesh reports 31 Covid-19 deaths, 1310 new cases

The health directorate today said a total of 1,195 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15,13,876.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 97.43 per cent while the rate of death is 1.77 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and 14 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,635 were male (64.20 per cent) and 9,835 female (35.80 per cent).
All of the 31 patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 11,969 were in Dhaka, 5563 in Chattogram, 2023 in Rajshahi, 3556 in Khulna, 932 in Barisal, 1247 in Sylhet, 1351 in Rangpur, and 829 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 29,505 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 96,76,123.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.