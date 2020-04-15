Bangladesh declares special package for expatriate returnee  

Bangladesh declares special financial package for each expatriate who will have to return home due coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was announced in an inter-ministerial meeting held today (Wednesday) at the ministry of foreign affairs on repatriation of stranded Bangladeshi citizens abroad.

Imran Ahmed, Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, declared the package, said a foreign ministry statement issued following the meeting.

According to the declaration, every expatriate will be given Bangladeshi Taka 5,000 [$60] on arrival at Dhaka airport as instant cash.

Besides, taka 300,000 [$3,571] will be allocated for individual family in case of death of any expatriate due to COVID-19.

Moreover, government has decided to allocate taka 500,000 – 700,000 [$5,952 – $8,333] for every expatriate upon return in order to enable them pursue viable economic activities, especially in the agriculture sector.

It was the third meeting to address the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, particularly repatriation of stranded Bangladeshi citizens abroad, the statement added.

A range of issues relating to repatriation, nationality verification, quarantine, relief for the expatriates, coordination among departments, sending medicines and medical equipment to friendly countries, post repatriation preparedness etc. were discussed elaborately.

As a goodwill gesture, a medical team equipped with medical gadgets and medicine from the Armed Forces Division has been sent to help Kuwait in this critical moment.

Also, as a friendly gesture, Bangladesh is sending food stuffs, medicines, medical equipment and other items to the Government of Maldives.

A consignment of medicines and medical items will be sent to Bhutan shortly. Bangladesh is also planning to send similar items to other countries in need.

The Armed Forces Division (AFD) in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been working to prepare quarantine centers at different places in Dhaka and other districts with a capacity of around 4000 persons for institutional quarantine, citing meeting sources the statement said.

AFD has been in close liaison with the Health Ministry and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh for post-arrival formalities including quarantining the returnees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with the Civil Aviation Authority for smooth Airport reception and ease in landing permission of special flights carrying Bangladesh nationals from different countries.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) has expressed keen interest to import food items from Bangladesh and work is underway to coordinate with all concerned to materialize this.

The meeting was presided over by Dr. A K Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister while Imran Ahmed, Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment and Md. Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs including Principal Staff Officer (Armed Forces Division), Chairman Civil Aviation Authority, Secretaries and senior officials from different Ministries/Divisions/Agencies were present at the meeting.

Kamruzzaman