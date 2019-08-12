Bangladesh celebrating Holy Eid -ul-Azha

Muslims across Bangladesh are celebrating holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second-largest religious festival of Muslim community throughout the whole world.

In the morning, devotees thronged Eidgahs (large open spaces) to offer prayers. They sought divine blessings and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

Well-off Muslims then sacrificed animals in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah as illustrated by his readiness to give up his beloved son Ismail.

Since then the festival has been being celebrated as a great lesson of sacrifice and devotion on the way to Allah.

The day also comes to world Muslims as a lesson for sacrificing for each other as all are the creatures of Almighty Allah and as per guidelines of Allah working for humanity is a great duty of all Muslims.

Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj and Gor-e-Shaheed Baro Maidan in Dinajpur held the country’s biggest Eid congregations like previous years.

In Dhaka, the biggest congregation was held at the National Eidgah where President Abdul Hamid offered his prayers along with people from all walks of life.

Congregations were also held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and various places in the capital.

Law enforcement agencies, including Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) and police, have kept sharp vigilance at all important parts of the city.

Television channels and radio stations are airing special programmes on the occasions. Special diets will be served at hospitals, jails, government orphanages, centres for persons with disabilities, shelter homes and vagrant and destitute welfare centres.

President, PM greet nation

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the country’s people as well as Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid.

In his message, the president urged people to realise the lesson of sacrifice (Qurbani). “Peace and amity will be established when the teachings of sacrifice are reflected in our personal and social lives,” he said.

The president said he hoped the people would sacrifice animals at designated spots and work to remove wastes.

In her message, the prime minister urged people to be imbued with the teachings of Eid-ul-Azha and participate in public welfare activities to build a peaceful, prosperous, and happy Bangladesh devoid of discriminations.

