Bangladesh await defeat amid rain

Bangladesh came close to suffering an embarrassing defeat before rain provided them some respite in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Chattogram on Sunday.

The Tigers reached 136-6 before rain forced an early stumps on the fourth day, still needing to bat out more than three sessions on the final day to save the Test, or score 262 for an unlikely win.

Sakib al Hasan remained unbeaten on 39 runs to carry little hope for the Tigers amid all the gloom at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, where rain blessed the home side in all three sessions on the fourth day.

Sakib will resume the innings on the fifth day with Soumya Sarkar, the last recognised batsman for Bangladesh, who was yet to open his account after being demoted at number eight position.

Rashid Khan appeared again as the destroyer-in-chief for Afghanistan picking up three of the six wickets that have fallen in the second innings of Bangladesh on the rain-hit day.

Debutant left-arm chinaman Zahir Khan and retiring all-rounder Mohammad Nabi snapped up the remaining three wickets.

Zahir struck the first blow when he dismissed Liton Das, who was trapped leg before for nine two balls after a caught behind decision against him was overturned by television umpire on review.

Liton was promoted ahead of Soumya in the opening slot but he took a casual approach that eventually brought his down fall.

The right-hander edged Nabi in the sixth over of the innings that fell inches short of slip fielders.

Liton attempted a reverse sweep in the next ball, which only evidenced his poor approach in the situation when survival should have been the first objective for any batsman.

Mosaddek Hossain, who was surprisingly sent in one-down position ahead of Mominul Haque in order to keep left-and-right combination, did no better.

He chased a ball of Zahir wide outside the off-stump that could have been easily left off and paid the price.

Mushfiqur Rahim then arrived at the crease and started in a confident manner by hitting four boundaries in quick succession but was unable to deal with Rashid once again.

Rashid trapped Mushfiq leg-before plumb for 23 off 25 balls before dismissing Mominul Haque in identical manner in his next over.

Mominul, who held an outstanding record at the Zahur Ahmed, found himself at the receiving end of Bangladesh’s experiment and could score just three runs.

Shadman Islam showed some grit to survive until the tea break, when Bangladesh were reduced to 104-4.

Shadman lost his concentration after the break and was hit by Nabi dead in front to depart for 41 runs, the highest innings so far for Bangladesh in the second knock.

Rashid then snapped the wicket of Mahmudullah for seven before rain finally rescued Bangladesh from more embarrassment.

The Tigers earlier dismissed Afghanistan for 260 runs in the second innings to keep their target below 400 runs, which could be described as their only success on the day.

Resuming at 237-8 after more than two hours’ delay because of drizzle, Afghanistan could add 23 runs to their overnight score.

Bangladesh got the first breakthrough in the morning when Yamin Ahmadzai was run out for nine.

Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan took the final wicket of Zahir leaving overnight unbeaten batsman Afsar Zazai stranded on 48.

