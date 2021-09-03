Bangabandhu industrial enclave: Local and foreign investors waiting to start production

The vast coastal area on the bank of the Sandwip channel at Mirsharai in Chattogram was abuzz with the construction of factories. Company signboards claimed the various plots. Low-lying areas were being filled with sand. Machinery has already been installed in some of the factories. Owners of some of the factories were now waiting to start production.

On a recent visit, this correspondent found the country’s largest industrial enclave Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) emerging at Mirsharai.

Investors said at least five plants in the industrial enclave would have started production this year if the coronavirus did not hit the country. Commissioning of the already erected factories has been stalled as the technical experts could not arrive due to the pandemic. The same reason also is delaying construction of many factories.