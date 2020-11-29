Australia secure series as India concede 5th consecutive ODI defeat

The total surpassed Australia’s 374 for six which set up Friday’s 66-run crushing win in the first ODI on the same ground and was the third-highest total scored against India.

It was India’s fifth consecutive ODI defeat—for the first time since January 2016 — with the tourists now bidding to prevent a series whitewash in Wednesday’s final game in Canberra.

But Australia’s win may have come at a cost, with David Warner injuring his groin in a fielding tumble and likely to be out for the next ODI—and possibly the following T20 series.

Australia’s top order made India pay after skipper Aaron Finch won his second toss of the series to subject the tourists to another afternoon of toil under a hot sun.

Warner hit 83 off 77 balls, Finch 60 off 69, Marnus Labuschagne 70 off 60 and Glenn Maxwell bludgeoned a crowd-pleasing unbeaten 63 from 29 balls.