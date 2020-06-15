Audi to launch 3 new models in Bangladesh this month

German car maker company Audi has announced that it will launch three new models on the Bangladesh market in June, said a press release.

The news models to be launched are the 2020 Audi A6, the 2020 Audi Q3 and the 2020 Audi Q8 Mild Hybrid.

The unit price of the Audi A6 has been set at Tk 1.06 crore. The Audi A6 2.0TFSI has a 2 litre inline 4-cylinder engine with a maximum output of 190hp and 320/1450-4200Nm/rpm and a 7-Speed S tronic transmission.

The Audi Q3 will cost for Tk 76 lakh. The Audi Q3 35 TFSI has a 1.4 litre inline 4-cylinder engine with a maximum output of 150hp and 250/15003500Nm/rpm and a 7-Speed S tronic transmission.

The price of the Audi Q8 MiLD HYBRID has been set at Tk 1.99 crore. The

Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro has a 3.0 litre V6 engine and mild hybrid electric vehicle with a maximum output of 340hp and 500/1370-4500Nm/rpm and an 8-Speed tiptronic transmission.

The Audi A6, Q3 and Q8 will be available in Bangladesh at Audi Bangladesh — Progress Motors Imports Limited, the authorised representative of the Audi brand in Bangladesh.

All vehicles will come with an unlimited mileage warranty of two years and all after sales will be provided by Audi Service located also at Tejgaon.