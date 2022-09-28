Attack on JCD: DU VC asks proctor to probe

Dhaka University Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani has been asked to investigate Tuesday’s attack on Chhatra Dal activists allegedly by Chhatra League men on campus.

He was instructed to report his findings in four working days, said Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.

At least 15 leaders and activists of the pro-BNP student body were injured in the attack.

Contacted yesterday evening, Prof Rabbani said he already started investigating and the probe report would be turned in by the deadline.

Meanwhile, the body of pro-BNP DU teachers blamed the proctor’s team for failing to ensure safety.

“We learnt that members of the newly formed Chhatra Dal committee went to the campus to meet the VC. Therefore, it was the university administration’s responsibility to ensure their safety,” they said in a statement signed by Professor Lutfor Rahman, convener of the body.

The DU authorities have wiped out the tradition of coexistence, it said, demanding that the attackers be identified and brought to book.