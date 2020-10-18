ASIAN NATION’S ONLINE CHESS CUP: Men’s team miss out on quarterfinals spot

Bangladesh men’s chess team finished in 10th position out of 38 teams in the Asian Nation’s Online Cup today.

Despite beating Sri Lanka 4-0 in the ninth and last round, Bangladesh could not compensate for the earlier losses as they missed out on a place in the quarterfinals.

Bangladesh earned 11 match-points and 20.5 board-points from the nine rounds. Iran finished top with 15 match-points and 25 board-points. Top eight teams moved into the quarterfinals. Singapore were the eighth qualifier with 12 match-points and 21.5 board-points.

GM Reefat Bin Sattar was the best performer among the Bangladeshi players with 6.5 points from nine matches. GM Ziaur Rahman earned six points from same number of matches, but GM Niaz Murshed (three points from seven matches), IM Fahad Rahman (three points from seven matches) and IM Minhaj Uddin (two points from four matches) failed to do justice to their names.