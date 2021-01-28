Asian markets a sea of red as virus woes add to correction fears

Asian markets suffered further losses Thursday, tracking a rout in New York and Europe as markets were hit by a perfect storm of worries about the slow rollout of vaccines, surging infections, a stuttering economic recovery, and high valuations.

After a months-long rally sent several indexes to records or all-time highs, investors have started to fret in recent weeks about a possible correction and analysts say some losses are to be expected.

The Federal Reserve added to the sense of concern as it warned that the economy was struggling in the face of the new wave of coronavirus that is hammering the northern hemisphere, forcing governments to reimpose strict containment measures.

The US central bank said the “pace of the recovery in economic activity and employment has moderated in recent months” and said it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

Chair Jerome Powell added that “overall economic activity remains below its level before the pandemic, and the path ahead remains highly uncertain”.