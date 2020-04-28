Ashraful donates 3 months’ salary in fight against COVID-19

Earlier, he decided to auction off his favourite cricket memorabilia – bats used to hit century in his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2001 and his famous ODI century leading the country to a first win in any format against Australia in Cardiff in 2005.

Even the champagne gift that he received after beating Australia in Cardiff, still remains with Ashraful.

Later, Ashraful informed that he initially wants to auction one bat only, by which he defeated mighty Australia in 2005.

He wants to hold on to the Test debut century bat a bit longer.

Ashraful says he has always wanted to auction off his memorabilia in case of any disaster or epidemic and asked the capable persons to come forward for helping the distressed peoples.

“I still haven’t opened the champagne I got after winning against Australia. That too can be put up for auction.”