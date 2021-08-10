Arrest of Pori Moni, others Run trials, not media trials

This is not the first time someone from entertainment industry was arrested. It happened many times in the past. Newspapers reported on it. Electronic media also broadcasted live. These served to satisfy people’s curiosity.

Many artistes had to go on appealing regularly to the special branch of police over the model Tinni murder incident. That was during BNP’s tenure in government. Finally, it came to a halt at the intervention from the high level. Despite this, such incidents happened with several famous actresses. And we say, put them on trial but don’t run a media trial. Nothing came out of the trials against those who were arrested in the past.