Are the Chinese people more intelligent, hardworking, and disciplined than the Indians?

The Key here is the Median Population

The Most Brilliant Chinese and the Most Brilliant Indian are probably the same as far as Intelligence goes

At the Top Level – Indians, Chinese, Americans are all probably the same. Intelligent People rather than by Race or Color or Nationality.

I am talking about People like Venky Ramakrishna or Satyendranath Bose

However on a Median Level – ie:- the Average Chinese vs the Average Indian – the Chinese comes out far ahead in Intellect, Comprehension and Discipline (I am excluding Hard work as that depends on a case by case basis)

Thats what Median Focus means.

Thats what Kerala State focuses on. Developing the Median rather than cultivating a handful of Brilliant Students.

Why? Why does an Average Chinese stand out well ahead of an Average Indian when it comes to Intellect & Comprehension & Discipline

→ Firstly – the Indian Education System doesnt allow for Comprehension or Understanding Fundamentals by an Average Mind while the Chinese System does. The Structuring of Subjects is far more confusing in the Indian System than in the Chinese System and the Indian System follows the Old British system of Rote Learning rather than Individual Conception and Comprehension.

→ Secondly, Chinese have an Authoritarian Hierarchial Structure in Family and Government. This helps create a Chain of Command and automatically creates Discipline. Its why Chinese in Mainland are so disciplined while Hong Kongers thanks to Western Influence are not as rigidly disciplined. Indians meanwhile have a Cesspit Democracy where everything is for sale and its every man for himself and rampant illiteracy and unawareness which leads to gross indiscipline.

→ Thirdly, This is a reason quoted by Chinese in Zhihu but i personally dont agree – is Language. Chinese have Mandarin and learn all their early sciences in Mandarin , in the same language they speak at home. Indians learn these things in English a foreign language at the end of the day. Apparently this could cause some problem (I personally dont agree)

→ Fourthly , the Focus of an Indian and Chinese is different. A Chinese has a much wider focus and focuses on the best possible life with the best possible means. An INdian has narrow focus which often constricts thinking and intellectual prowesses.

→ Fifthly, the Mindset. A Chinese always learns. We call it stealing or re-engineering but in a way its learning and bettering. The Indian always buries their heads and makes excuses. Its called Praising mediocrity. which we excel in. The Chinese are ferocious against mediocrity. They love Eileen Gu because she won medals but if she didnt – they would have trolled her. Meanwhile – We are devotedly in love with Mediocrity – often hailing Mediocre People on a daily basis.

And Lastly

While Their Students Focus on Robotics, AI, STEM and Future Growth

Our Students Focus on