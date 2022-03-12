AL men responsible for price hike of essentials: Fakhrul

Prothom Alo

Staff Correspondent

Dhaka

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the Awami-League (AL) men are responsible for hiking the prices of essentials.

“You [the government] are stealing, so the price is increasing. Those who are hiking the price are Awami League men”, the BNP leader said.

He came up with these remarks while addressing a rally on Friday in front of the National Press club in the capital on Friday, organised by Jatiyatabadi Krisak Dal protesting the price hike.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “People belonging to lower and middle classes are hapless today. This government doesn’t take anything into their account. Their ministers deliver speeches here and there wearing gorgeous dresses.”

‘As the price is soaring all over the world, so does our purchasing capacity,” Fakhrul quoted the Awami League leaders as saying.

The BNP secretary general said the current finance minister was once involved in sending labour abroad while a former bureaucrat is now the planning minister.

“We have no more words to say. We only want to say, step down right now,” Fakhrul added.

