Akbar joins other young stalwarts in the limelight

With all the big guns of Bangladesh cricket taking part in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup, it was anticipated that they would take centre stage and grab all the limelight.

However, in the face of relatively underwhelming performances of the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, the youngsters have put their hands up and are using the tournament to give notice of their talent.

Two other big guns, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, have kept their standards high while leading their respective sides. But refreshingly, the stars of the ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning side have lifted themselves when faced with competition from the best in the country.

Barishal’s Parvez Hossain made the biggest splash with a magnificent, record-breaking 42-ball century against Rajshahi on Tuesday to chase down a mammoth 221.

Apart from Parvez, there are quite a few of his under-19 teammates like batsman Shamim Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan who have all served notice of their talent.

But expectations were probably the highest for Akbar Ali, the skipper of the under-19 World Cup-winning side who displayed immense maturity and a cool head when guiding the young Tigers to the historic result with a match-winning knock in the final against India in a pressure situation.

The youngster has since been under the magnifying glass, and his young shoulders have had to bear the pressure of expectations. Murmurs grew louder that Akbar has not been able to match the deeds of his under-19 teammates, especially as he did not set the world alight in the BCB President’s Cup in October.

Unfortunately for the young wicketkeeper-batsman, the situation is the same in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The right-hander has been unable to come out of his shell in the first few matches for Beximco Dhaka.

Although he did manage to score 34 off 29 balls in the very first game against Rajshahi, it was his unbeaten, match-winning 23-ball 45 against the same opposition on December 4 that hinted at his class. Yesterday, against Khulna, despite a flying start courtesy of Naim Sheikh and Sabbir Rahman, Dhaka was struggling on 116 for four in the 13th over after being 105 for one in 11 overs.

It was then that Akbar walked in and had to contend with the dual pressures of holding the innings together and also maintaining the tempo. The cool-headed youngster achieved that with some style.

After taking some time to play himself in, Akbar went on to strike four sixes in the 15th over bowled by left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam, wresting the initiative in dramatic style for Dhaka.

The 19-year-old did get dismissed in the next over after scoring 31 off just 13 balls, but it was his positive intent that helped Dhaka eventually post a winning total of179 for seven to register their fourth consecutive win and seal a top-four spot.