Abrar Fahad murder case: 22 accused file no-confidence plea against judge

Twenty-two accused in the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Abrar Fahad murder case, who are now in jail, today expressed no-confidence on the judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka.

Defence for the accused submitted a petition saying that the judge did not record their statements properly during cross-examination.

The 22 accused will submit an application with the High Court to transfer the murder case, defence lawyers said in their petition.

The prosecution opposed it saying that the defence submitted such petition only to hamper the trial proceedings of the case.

After hearing both sides, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman fixed December 6 for hearing on the petition.

Earlier the tribunal recorded statements of 40 out of 60 prosecution witnesses including complainant of the case. The same tribunal on September 15 framed charges against all 25 accused in the Abrar Fahad murder case.

Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department of Buet, died after he was brutally beaten allegedly by some Chhatra League men at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university in the early hours of October 7, 2019.

Of the 25 accused, 22 have been arrested and remanded several times. During the investigation, eight of the accused gave confessional statements to magistrates on different dates.

Three of the accused have been absconding since the incident took place.