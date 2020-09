At least three people were killed and four injured after the oil tanker of a lorry exploded inside a private container depot in Chattogram’s Patenga this morning.

The explosion occurred at the container depot of Incontrade Limited around 11:30 am, said Kamrul Islam, deputy commissioner (DC) of Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) port zone.

Fire service officials rescued the four who sustained burn injuries, the DC added.