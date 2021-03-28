2 BRTC buses torched in Rajshahi

Miscreants set two stationary buses of Bangladesh Road Transport and Corporation (BRTC) on fire at Rajshahi Truck Terminal in the city’s Amchattar area on Sunday during the countrywide daylong hartal enforced by Hefazat-e-Islam.

Senior station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence of Rajshahi Abdur Rauf said the criminals set a bus of BRTC on fire around 6:30am and the fire spread to another stationary bus of BRTC.

On information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

However, no causality was reported till the filling of this report.