2 Bangladeshis killed by “BSF” along Satkhira, Chuadanga borders

Two Bangladeshis have been shot dead along the border with India in Satkhira and Chuadanga.

In Satkhira, a Bangladeshi was shot dead by India’s Border Security Force along Kaliani border in the Sadar upazila today (October 9, 2022), family claimed.

BSF, however, denied the firing taken place around 3:30am, reports our local correspondent.

The deceased was identified as Abu Hasan (25) of Dakshin Kushkhali village of Sadar upazila.

Victim’s father Haider Ali Sheikh said, “My son crossed the border and went to India last night. BSF personnel from Dubli camp in India’s Basirhat sub-division, opposite to the Kaliani border, fired at him. Later, someone brought him to Bangladesh territory and admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital around 6:30am.”

Satkhira-33 BGB commander Lt Col Mohammad Al Mahmud said, “When the BSF was asked about Hasan’s death, they denied the firing. However, a letter for a flag meeting was sent at the battalion level.”

In Chuadanga, the body of a Bangladeshi man was seen lying on the Indian side of the border. The BSF took away the body around 12:00 pm today.

Quoting Chairman of Parkrishnapur-Madana Union Parishad SAM Zakaria Alam, Officer-in-charge of Darshana Police Station AHM Lutful Kabir said the body belonged to Muntaj of Choto Baldia village of the union under Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga.

When contacted, Zakaria said the victim’s family told him that Muntaz had gone to the Indian border last night to bring cows illegally. This morning locals found his body lying inside the Indian border.

He said Muntaz’s associates had given him information that he was killed in BSF firing and that they look away his body today.

Chuadanga-6 BGB Director Lt Col Shah Ishtiaq said they came to know about the death. BGB is investigating. The officer confirmed sending a letter to the BSF. It will take time, he said.