15 dead, 266 test Covid-19 positive in 24hrs: health minister

Fifteen people died of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 75, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today during a briefing.

This is the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 in a day in the country.

Two hundred and sixty-six people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected to 1,838.

Of the total 1,838 infected patients, the highest percentage belongs to the age group of 21-50, Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said during the briefing.

Around 46 percent of them are from Dhaka city, 20 percent are from Narayanganj and the rest are from different parts of the country, she mentioned.

Among the total infected, 68 percent are taking treatment at their respective homes while 32 percent were admitted to different hospitals.

“Not all of the 32 percent of Covid-19 patients who are receiving treatment at different hospitals required hospitalization,” she said, adding that many had to be hospitalized as they faced social pressure against staying home due to fear of spreading of the virus.

She also emphasized that if a patient is in a stable state, it is best for the person and the health system that treatment be taken at home while maintaining total and complete isolation.

A total number of 2,190 samples were collected in the last 24 hours across the country for testing.