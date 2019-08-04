AL infighting injures 40 in Jhenaidah

At least 40 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League over establishing supremacy at Paikpara village in Shailkupa upazila of Jhenaidah on Sunday, reports UNB.

Ariful Islam, assistant superintendent of police (Shailkupa circle), said president of upazila unit Awami League Shikdar Mosharraf Hossain and its general secretary Mostafa Arif Reza Mammu had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area.

As a sequel to the enmity, the supporters of both groups equipped with lethal weapons attacked each other, leaving 40 people injured.

Ten houses were also vandalised during the fight.

On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Police arrested five people from the spot.