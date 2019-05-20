Writ seeks judicial inquiry into Rooppur ‘graft’

A writ petition was filed at the High Court today seeking judicial inquiry into allegations of purchasing irregularities for the housing project of Rooppur nuclear power plant.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sayedul Haque Suman moved the petition, also praying for a rule on why the failure of officials to act in good faith while purchasing products for Green City residential project for officials and staff of Rooppur plant should not be declared illegal.

He said in the petition, excessive price has reportedly been spent for purchasing furniture and others things for the officials and employees of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and the salaries fixed for them were also unusual.

According to media reports, a pillow was purchased at Tk 5,957 and the cost for its lifting to a flat was set at Tk 760. The salary of its project-director was been fixed Tk 4.96 lakh per month.

The petitioner said in the petition that if the officials under ministry of housing and public works have reportedly committed the irregularities and the ministry enquire into these allegations, the probe will be biased.

Barrister Suman told The Daily Star that the HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Razik-Al-Jalil might hold hearing on the petition tomorrow.