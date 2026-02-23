Yunus didn’t follow constitution, many of the ordinances were unnecessary: President Shahabuddin

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has said Muhammad Yunus repeatedly failed to follow constitutional provisions during his tenure as chief adviser.

In an interview with Kaler Kantho at Bangabhaban on Friday night (20 February), he also stated that many of the ordinances issued at the time were unnecessary and lacked constitutional justification.

Reflecting on the decisions and developments of that period, the president said that while some ordinances may have been issued due to immediate exigencies, in his view, many were unnecessary.

He [Muhammad Yunus] travelled abroad perhaps 14 to 15 times. Not once did he inform me. Not once did he come to see me President Mohammed Shahabuddin

He alleged that the former chief adviser did not adhere to the requirements set out in the Constitution.

According to the Constitution, whenever the chief adviser travels abroad, upon return, he is required to meet the president and brief him on the outcomes of the visit, the president said.

The chief adviser is also obliged to inform the president in writing about the discussions held, agreements reached and the nature of engagements undertaken, he added.

Mohammed Shahabuddin told Kaler Kantho, “He travelled abroad perhaps 14 to 15 times. Not once did he inform me. Not once did he come to see me.”

The president stated that during that period, he received the highest level of support from the armed forces.

“They told me only one thing: ‘Your Excellency, you are the supreme commander of the armed forces. Your defeat would mean the defeat of the entire armed forces. We will prevent that at any cost.’ In the end, they did exactly that. They came to me at different times and boosted my morale.”

He also claimed that there was another attempt from within the interim government to remove him from office.

On that occasion as well, the chiefs of the three services stood by him and conveyed directly to the head of the interim government that they would not allow any unconstitutional action to take place, the president added.

When a mob was mobilised in front of Bangabhaban, the armed forces maintained the same firm position, he told Kaler Kantho.

Reflecting on whether he had anyone by his side during those difficult times, President Shahabuddin said he could state unequivocally that the top leadership of the BNP stood beside him and expressed their commitment to preserving constitutional continuity.

I do not know if anyone else had the strength to endure the storm that passed over me President Mohammed Shahabuddin

He added that he had long harboured considerable curiosity about BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman but gradually came to regard him as a deeply sincere and cordial individual.

In his time of distress, he said, the BNP’s cooperation was absolute.

The president claimed that he remained resolute in his decision; hence, no conspiracy succeeded. Numerous plots to oust him through unconstitutional means failed, he added.

“I do not know if anyone else had the strength to endure the storm that passed over me,” he said.

Regarding the protests demanding Shahabuddin’s resignation, he claimed, “I was targeted for removal in so many ways. But I did not break down under any circumstances. I said, ‘Let my blood be spilt in Bangabhaban if it must. I will be part of another history. But I will maintain constitutional continuity.’ It was God’s will and my determination.”

“On 22 October 2024, Bangabhaban was besieged. This party, that party, mancha, okiya – so many platforms created overnight! These were the same types of people in different forums under different names. Where did they get so much money?

“That night was nightmarish for me. Floating people arrived from all sides on pushcarts and vans via the flyover. They wanted to loot Bangabhaban just like Ganabhaban. We were inside. We had nowhere to flee, right? The army controlled the situation very firmly.

They tried until the very end to oust me. When the political initiative failed, the interim government itself took new steps President Mohammed Shahabuddin

“At midnight, Nahid Islam called. He said, ‘We have heard the news; they are not our people. I have spoken with the chief adviser. We are trying to disperse them.'”

Kaler Kantho questioned the head of state, “Why was there an initiative from within the interim government to remove you, and who do you think fuelled it?”

The president replied, “Primarily, the initiative was taken under pressure from some leaders of the uprising. Political parties discussed this extensively and reached a conclusion. Even the interim government reached a decision: I could only be removed if the political parties wanted it; otherwise, no.”

“Later, two groups formed on this issue. They held meetings and approached various alliances. It felt like I would be removed or my morale would break the moment they achieved a majority. They were waiting for that to ask for my resignation,” he added.

“They tried until the very end to oust me. When the political initiative failed, the interim government itself took new steps.

“I have no hesitation in saying today that the interim government conspired to unconstitutionally install a former chief justice in my place. This move happened,” Shahabuddin told Kaler Kantho.

Clarifying his claims, the president said, “An adviser from the government approached that justice and held an hour-long meeting. However, the justice refused. He clearly stated, ‘He is the president; he is constitutionally above everyone. I cannot occupy that position unconstitutionally.’ That initiative also failed due to the justice’s firmness.”

“They [interim government] tried to keep me completely in the dark. They did not want the people to know or recognise me. They did not let me attend functions abroad or even within the country,” he remarked.

