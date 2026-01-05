Women’s football, in light and dark

The Women’s Football League kicked off at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur last Monday, with each match day featuring between two and five games.

With all 55 matches scheduled at the single venue by February 3, the league offers contrasting experiences. Day matches unfold in bright sunlight, showcasing the newly installed artificial turf, while evenings bring a stark contrast, as dim floodlights cast a gloomy atmosphere that makes both playing and watching football a challenge.

Snapshots from Sunday’s evening fixture between Siraj Srity Sangsad and Ansar & VDP and the day match (inset) between Suddopuskorini Jubo SC and Bangladesh Police FC vividly capture this contrast.

