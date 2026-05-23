Women Serving Inside a Culture of Fear

Recent rape allegations against a senior Indian Air Force officer in Srinagar have once again brought up troubling questions about the institution internal culture, its accountability pathways, and how it treats women in uniform, really. An organization that talks so publicly about honor, discipline, and sacrifice can’t just slide past accusations that point to something, a lot more grim, behind the walls of its stations. Like, a setup where rank quietly turns into power, power turns into impunity, and silence gets enforced—sometimes even, in the name of institutional reputation.

When an officer accused of such a grave crime gets legal protection, before arrest, the message that many survivors hear is kind of chilling. It indicates that the system can move very fast to safeguard seniority, but not to safeguard the vulnerable. In cases tied to military hierarchy, the imbalance between the accused and the complainant is not just a random thing; it is at the core. A female subordinate who challenges a senior officer is not only making a criminal complaint. She is pushing back against a command structure that quietly controls her career, reputation, postings, social life, and the daily work place she has to live inside.

Also, the reported fight to get the case properly addressed by civilian police points to a more embedded institutional fault. Internal inquiry committees in military environments are often marketed as if they were mechanisms of justice, but too frequently they end up as tools for containment. Their aim, it seems, is less about truth and more about damage management. When claims of sexual violence are treated first like disciplinary embarrassment, instead of serious crimes, survivors are steered into a kind of maze that is designed to wear them down.

This is why the Srinagar case cannot be seen in isolation. Social get togethers, mess events, and official parties should really be safe spaces for personnel. But time and again, across different military cultures, there are allegations showing how these same spaces turn into hunting grounds when senior officers are convinced that their position protects them from consequences. The danger does not only arise from one person’s misconduct. It also comes from the expectation, almost a quiet certainty, that wrongdoing will be minimized, delayed, or buried.

At the core of this crisis sits systemic misogyny. Women in the armed forces are expected to show their patriot spirit, competence, and toughness every single day, but too often they’re denied the most basic assurance of bodily safety. The cockpit, the office, the mess hall and the barracks are meant to stand for service and professionalism. Yet for many women, they end up as zones of risk. In those places the threat doesn’t come from the enemy across the border but from someone wearing the same uniform and holding a higher rank.

Real accountability will stay impossible so long as military jurisdiction is used to mess with the pace of civilian investigation. Rape is not an in-house topic. Sexual assault is not a reputational concern. It is a crime. Any effort to push it into some kind of “managed” arrangement inside the chain of command, that creates a safe harbor, for predators in uniform.

The Indian Air Force cannot claim moral authority while it keeps failing to safeguard its own women from internal violence. National security is not just about aircraft, missiles, and borders. It is also about the integrity of the institutions that are entrusted with national defense. If an organization cannot promise even basic safety inside its own ranks, then its talk about discipline, well it rings hollow.

The rot, then is not just procedural. It is cultural, really. It’s in the assumption that seniority should get deference even when grave allegations come up. It’s in the reflex to safeguard the uniform first rather than the person harmed by someone wearing it. It’s in the belief that a woman who speaks up is somehow a menace to institutional pride, while the man accused is viewed as, almost, the institution’s pride itself.

The Indian Air Force needs more than polished statements and internal reviews, even if those sound good in meetings. It needs independent investigations, civilian oversight in matters of sexual assault, real protection for complainants, consequences for intimidation, and a stop to the long running culture of silence. Because until discipline is used to shelter the vulnerable instead of suppressing them, and until rank is stripped of its power to terrify survivors, the IAF will stay a hostile place for women who dare to serve.