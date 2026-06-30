Why Bangladesh should see brain drain as an opportunity rather than a crisis

Every year in Bangladesh, the same debate returns like a seasonal storm. A bright student receives a scholarship to study abroad, a talented engineer secures a job in Europe, or a doctor migrates to North America. Almost immediately, social media, drawing rooms, and public discussions erupt with one familiar phrase: “brain drain.”

The accusation is emotional and often moralistic. The country educated them, people say. The nation invested in them. Now they are leaving.

But perhaps we are asking the wrong question. In a country of more than 170 million people, where graduate unemployment continues to rise, where research funding remains limited, where universities struggle with quality gaps, and where many skilled young people spend years searching for decent employment, should migration automatically be seen as betrayal? Or should it be viewed as adaptation to the realities of a globalised economy?

Bangladesh today stands at a crossroads between outdated nationalism and modern economic reality. The world has changed dramatically, but our understanding of migration has not. The phrase “brain drain” emerged during the mid-20th century, when the movement of skilled workers from developing countries to developed ones was seen as a permanent loss.

But in 2026, talent does not move in one direction anymore. Skills, money, networks, technology, and knowledge constantly circulate across borders. A Bangladeshi student studying in Budapest, London, Toronto, or Sydney is not disappearing from Bangladesh. Through remittances, digital work, investments, research collaboration, entrepreneurship, and family support, many remain deeply connected to home. And the numbers tell a story that emotions often ignore.

Bangladesh received nearly $27 billion in remittances in 2024, one of the highest totals in the world. Those dollars did not arrive magically. They came from millions of Bangladeshis working abroad — from construction workers in the Gulf to engineers in Europe, doctors in the United States, researchers in Australia, and students who later entered global labor markets. These remittances help stabilise foreign currency reserves, support rural families, finance education, and keep local economies alive. During periods of economic pressure, overseas Bangladeshis often become an invisible safety net for the nation. Ironically, the same society that celebrates record remittance inflows frequently criticises the very people who generate them.

The truth is uncomfortable but unavoidable: Bangladesh currently cannot provide high-quality opportunities to all of its talented youth. Every year, thousands of capable graduates compete for a limited number of quality jobs. Public universities remain overcrowded, research ecosystems underdeveloped, and private-sector innovation still insufficient to absorb the country’s growing educated population. Under such conditions, international mobility is not merely an ambition; for many, it is survival.

And Bangladesh is far from unique. The Philippines built an entire economic strategy around global labor mobility. For decades, it trained nurses, seafarers, healthcare workers, and engineers specifically for international markets.

Today, millions of Overseas Filipino workers support the Philippine economy through remittances that contribute enormously to national stability. Filipino nurses became globally respected professionals across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Did the Philippines lose talent? Certainly. But it also gained billions in foreign exchange, international influence, professional networks, and upward mobility for millions of families.

India faced similar criticism decades ago. In the 1970s and 1980s, Indian intellectuals worried endlessly about engineers and scientists leaving for Silicon Valley and Western universities. Yet today, the Indian diaspora sits at the center of global technology and business leadership. CEOs of some of the world’s most powerful companies are of Indian origin. India is now the largest recipient of remittances globally, receiving over $135 billion annually.

The modern economy is no longer confined within national borders. A software developer in Berlin can work for a Bangladeshi startup. A Bangladeshi academic in Europe can co-author research with local universities. A doctor in Canada can support healthcare initiatives back home. A migrant entrepreneur in Dubai can create jobs in Dhaka or Chattogram. This is not brain drain. This is global integration.

More importantly, Indian migration created something economists now call “brain circulation.” Indian professionals abroad built investment networks, technology partnerships, startup ecosystems, and research collaborations that later benefited India’s own development. China followed a similar path. For years, millions of Chinese students studied abroad. Many remained overseas initially. But China maintained strong connections with its diaspora, encouraging investment, research cooperation, and eventual return migration. Today, overseas Chinese networks are deeply tied to China’s technological and industrial rise.

These countries understood something Bangladesh still hesitates to accept: migration itself is not the problem. The absence of strategy is. The real failure is not that talented people leave. The real failure occurs when a country cannot create systems to engage its global talent community. Instead of emotionally condemning students who go abroad, Bangladesh should ask more practical questions. How can overseas Bangladeshis invest more easily at home? How can diaspora researchers collaborate with local universities? How can skilled migrants’ mentor local entrepreneurs? How can global Bangladeshi professionals transfer technology, expertise, and market access back to the country?

The modern economy is no longer confined within national borders. A software developer in Berlin can work for a Bangladeshi startup. A Bangladeshi academic in Europe can co-author research with local universities. A doctor in Canada can support healthcare initiatives back home. A migrant entrepreneur in Dubai can create jobs in Dhaka or Chattogram. This is not brain drain. This is global integration.

Of course, migration is not a perfect solution. Many migrants face loneliness, exploitation, discrimination, and immense pressure abroad. Families become separated. Countries can indeed suffer when critical sectors lose too many skilled workers simultaneously. These concerns are real and deserve serious policy attention. But emotionally attacking ambitious young people for seeking opportunities abroad will solve nothing.

A nation should not fear when its citizens become globally competitive. It should fear when they no longer can. When a Bangladeshi student wins a fully funded scholarship at a foreign university, it means the world recognises the value of Bangladeshi talent. When a Bangladeshi engineer is hired internationally, it reflects skill, competence, and adaptability. When migrants send money home to educate siblings, support parents, or invest in businesses, they are not abandoning the country; they are sustaining it.

The world of the 21st century is interconnected in ways previous generations could barely imagine. Talent no longer belongs permanently to one geography. Ideas cross borders daily. Economies depend on transnational networks.

Bangladesh must therefore move beyond the outdated language of “brain drain.” What we are witnessing is something far more complex and far more powerful: brain circulation, global mobility, and international human capital integration. The countries that succeed in the future will not be the ones that imprison talent emotionally. They will be the ones that build bridges with it.

Mohammad Fakhrul Islam is an Assistant Professor at Stamford University, Bangladesh. Email: fakhrul.mate.hu@gmail.com

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/why-bangladesh-should-see-brain-drain-opportunity-rather-crisis-1475811