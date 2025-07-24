US yet to confirm third-round talks as tariff deadline looms

With only a week left before the United States enforces its reciprocal tariff policy, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has yet to give Bangladesh a date for the third round of negotiation talks.

Speaking to TBS yesterday evening (23 July), Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said, “The US has not yet given us a date for the meeting. Once they confirm, we are prepared to travel to the US for negotiations.”

US President Donald Trump earlier announced that the new reciprocal tariff regime, which includes a 35% duty on Bangladeshi products, will come into effect on 1 August. In contrast, competing garment-exporting countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Pakistan face much lower tariffs under the same policy.

On 22 July, Bangladesh formally requested that the meeting be held on 26-27 July and also submitted its position paper on the proposed US agreement. However, the lack of response from the USTR has raised concern among officials at the commerce ministry, as time is running out to avert the steep tariff.

A senior commerce ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they are in regular contact with USTR officials. He expressed hope that the US would schedule the meeting before the new tariff takes effect on 1 August.

Govt to import US wheat at higher price for tariff leverage

To gain leverage in the tariff negotiations, the government has approved a proposal to import 2.20 lakh tonnes of wheat from the United States at a higher price through a government-to-government arrangement.

The decision was taken yesterday at a meeting of the Advisory Council Committee on Government Purchase at the Secretariat.

The wheat, which reportedly contains a higher protein level, is being bought as part of Bangladesh’s strategy to strengthen its bargaining position in negotiations to reduce the 35% tariff currently imposed by the US on Bangladeshi exports, said Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, who chaired the meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, he said, “We are purchasing this wheat for three reasons – first, to gain an advantage in tariff negotiations with the US. Second, to diversify our wheat import sources; and third, because the wheat has a slightly higher protein content.”

When asked about the price and protein level of the wheat, the adviser said both were slightly higher compared to typical imports.

According to the proposal placed by the food ministry, the wheat will be procured from a US government agency. The purchase price has been set at $302.75 per tonne, amounting to a total expenditure of Tk817.57 crore for the entire consignment. This translates to Tk37.20 per kilogram.

The finance adviser further said Bangladesh will import some other essential items from the USA. “We will import some other essential items, but will not reveal the items’ names right now.”

The adviser also said Bangladesh’s trade deficit with the USA is very low – around $6.5-$6.7 billion.

He said the commerce adviser will go to the USA shortly before 1 August. “He will have meetings with the USTR; I am also talking through my channel.”

Salehuddin said engaging lobbyists for the tariff negotiation would not bring any positive result at this stage when the decisions are coming out very quickly.

Responding to a query to engage business people for this negotiation, the adviser said the business people will not get access to negotiation meetings. “They will have to make noise outside the meeting, that will not make any difference,” he added.

The adviser mentioned that it is true that the US private sector is very much important. “I have talked to the US Chamber, they have a good impression of Bangladesh,” he said.