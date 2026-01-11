US wants to send back 5k Bangladeshis

The US wants the speedy repatriation of around 5,000 undocumented Bangladeshis currently living there, as the Trump administration steps up its anti-immigration drive, diplomatic sources said.

It also wants Bangladesh to increase imports from the US and narrow the trade gap, an issue that has remained a priority since the Trump administration took office in early 2025, they added.

According to the sources, these issues are expected to dominate talks between the United States and Bangladesh during National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman’s five-day visit to Washington.

Khalilur arrived in Washington on Wednesday and was scheduled to hold talks yesterday with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapoor was expected to join the meeting.

Sergio Gore, the US ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, was initially expected to attend but left for New Delhi on Wednesday night, a diplomatic source in Washington told The Daily Star.

Khalilur is also scheduled to meet US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to discuss trade-related issues.

He is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of US ambassador-designate to Bangladesh Brent Christensen at the US State Department on Friday. Christensen is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on January 12.

“The Trump administration’s priority is quick repatriation of undocumented migrants and reducing the trade gap,” a Washington-based diplomat said.

Over the past year, the US repatriated about 300 undocumented Bangladeshis. Another 300 are currently eligible for repatriation, while an estimated 4,000 others are believed to be living in the US with irregular status, with cases pending in court, according to US government estimates.

“We are trying various ways to speed up the repatriation process,” a diplomatic source said.

Trade imbalance is also expected to feature prominently in the discussions.

According to the US Department of Commerce, the US imported goods worth $8.37 billion from Bangladesh in 2024, while exports to Bangladesh stood at $2.21 billion.

In 2025, Bangladesh began importing a broader range of US products, including wheat, cotton and liquefied natural gas (LNG), while also paying higher tariffs on certain exports to the US.

“We are seeking a reduction in tariffs on some commodities. These issues will continue to be discussed,” the diplomatic source said.

Khalilur’s visits came at a time when the US added Bangladesh in its visa bond list with other countries, making a visit to US more costly.

Under former president Joe Biden, the US imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and restricted visas for individuals accused of undermining democratic elections. By contrast, the Trump administration has placed greater emphasis on curbing illegal immigration and trade relations, diplomatic sources said.

Asked about Washington’s stance on Bangladesh’s current electoral process, a Bangladeshi diplomat in Washington said it is not currently a major focus.

“They are not bothered about the political issue,” the diplomat said. “However, generally they want a free election.”

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/us-wants-send-back-5k-bangladeshis-4076581