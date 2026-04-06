US, Iran and mediators make push for 45-day ceasefire, Axios reports

The Daily Star

A boy raises his fist while standing on a giant Iranian flag during the funeral of Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ navy, alongside others killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran at Enghelab Square in Tehran on April 1, 2026. Photo: AFP

The US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, Axios reported on Sunday, citing four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The mediators are discussing the terms of a two-phased deal, the report said, adding that the first phase would be a potential 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent end to the war would be negotiated.

The second phase would be an agreement on ending the war, the report said.

The ceasefire could be extended if additional time was required for talks, the report said.

US President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/world/us-israel-war-iran/news/us-iran-and-mediators-make-push-45-day-ceasefire-axios-reports-4144681