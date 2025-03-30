US honours women protesters with international courage award

The United States has honoured the women student protest leaders of the July uprising in Bangladesh with the Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award.
In a media note of the US department of state, it was noted that state secretary Marco Rubio and first lady Melania Trump will host the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards ceremony at the department of state on 1 April.
Regarding the women protest leaders of Bangladesh, the note mentioned that “a valiant group of women were key drivers in the student protest movement against violent repression in Bangladesh in July-August 2024.
“They demonstrated extraordinary bravery, including standing between security forces and male protestors in spite of threats and violence. When male counterparts were arrested, these women found innovative ways to continue communication and lead the protests, defying censorship efforts, even during the complete shutdown of the internet. The bravery and selflessness of these women amid uncertainty was the very definition of courage.”
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus congratulated the women student protesters for winning the prestigious award. In his congratulatory message, he noted, “On behalf of the interim government of Bangladesh, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you. This recognition stands as a powerful testament to your extraordinary courage, leadership, and unwavering commitment during the student-led mass uprising in July and August in 2024. Your actions in that critical moment set a true example of bravery.”
Umama Fatema, the spokesperson of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), rejected the award personally, citing that the award endorses the brutal Israeli attacks on Palestine since October, 2023.
Expressing pride for the prestigious recognition, Professor Yunus said, “We take immense pride in each of you. This honor is well-deserved, which reflects your relentless determination. The interim government stands with you, and together, we will continue to uphold the ideals of democracy, justice, and freedom that you have so courageously defended.”
In a post on her verified Facebook handle, Umama noted that the collective recognition for women protesters is a great honour. “However, this award has been used to openly endorse Israel’s brutal assault on Palestine since October 2023. By justifying Israel’s attacks while denying the Palestinian struggle for independence, the award’s integrity comes into question. When the Palestinian people are being deprived of their fundamental human rights (right to land), I am personally refusing this award out of respect for the Palestinian’s struggle for independence.”
Now in its 19th year, the state secretary’s IWOC Award recognises women from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership – often at great personal risk and sacrifice.
Since 2007, the state department has recognised more than 200 women from over 90 countries with the IWOC Award. US diplomatic missions overseas nominate one woman of courage from their respective host countries, and finalists are selected and approved by senior department officials. Following the IWOC ceremony, the awardees will participate in an International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) and additional programming in Los Angeles.