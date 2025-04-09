US business delegation led by Peter Haas meets Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus

Excelerate Energy chairs the board of directors of the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Bangladesh Business Council.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Bangladesh Investment Summit, focused on strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

US companies expressed their support for a positive and constructive relationship with the Interim Government to support a strong commercial and economic partnership, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said.

“US companies have a long-term commitment to the growth story of Bangladesh, one that is anchored in resilience, entrepreneurship and long-term prosperity,” said Haas.

The delegation welcomed the Interim Government’s forward-leaning approach to economic reforms that address trade and non-tariff barriers.

Nisha Desai Biswal, who previously served as Deputy CEO of DFC and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, reaffirmed the commitment of US companies that have invested in Bangladesh.