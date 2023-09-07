UNHRC voices concern over rights activists’ intimidation

The UN high commissioner for human rights has expressed concern over the “continued intimidation and harassment” of human rights advocates and civil society leaders, including Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and two leaders of the rights platform Odhikar, through legal proceedings in Bangladesh.

The legal harassment of civil society leaders, human rights defenders and other dissenting voices is a worrying sign for civic and democratic space in Bangladesh. These cases also represent an important test for the independence of the judiciary in Bangladesh, the commissioner said in a statement yesterday.

Ravina Shamdasani and Marta Hurtado, spokespersons for the UN high commissioner for human rights in Geneva, briefed the media.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said Prof Yunus has faced harassment and intimidation for almost a decade. He currently faces two trials that carry potential prison sentences — one on charges of violating labour laws and the second for alleged corruption.

Volker Türk said, “We are concerned that smear campaigns against him, often emanating from the highest levels of government, risk undermining his right to a fair trial and due process in line with international standards.”

He called on the Bangladeshi authorities to create a safe and enabling environment for human rights defenders and other civil society representatives to carry out their essential work for the welfare and protection of all people in Bangladesh.

Volker Türk said the UN has been following closely the cases against Odhikar leaders Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan, in which the verdicts are due to be delivered tomorrow.

The criminal charges relate to a “fact-finding report they compiled 10 years ago on extrajudicial killings”. Both have faced harassment and intimidation, and their organisation’s licence was not renewed, he said.

The high commissioner urged the judicial authorities to ensure the most rigorous review in these cases to ensure that rights to due process and fair trial are strictly and consistently applied.

He said the UN is also studying closely the proposed cyber security law, which has been tabled in parliament to replace the Digital Security Act.

The proposed law will replace imprisonment with fines and increase the scope for bail for several offences, but it is very important that parliament addresses the remaining concerns to prevent any further arbitrary use of the proposed law to suppress freedom of expression, Volker Turk said.