UN chief reaffirms strong support, solidarity with Bangladesh

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has reaffirmed the organisation’s unwavering support and solidarity with Bangladesh during a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman at the United Nations Headquarters yesterday (26 March).
During the meeting, the UN chief congratulated the newly formed government of Bangladesh and praised the country’s continued humanitarian role, particularly its efforts in hosting displaced populations, including those affected by the Rohingya crisis.
The two sides discussed a range of contemporary global issues.
The foreign minister highlighted the challenges faced by developing and vulnerable countries amid the ongoing global oil crisis, noting its disproportionate impact on poorer nations.
On behalf of the prime minister, Dr Rahman invited Guterres to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time. The UN secretary-general accepted the invitation and expressed his appreciation.
At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between Bangladesh and the United Nations to address global challenges and promote sustainable development.
Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/un-chief-reaffirms-strong-support-solidarity-bangladesh-1394971