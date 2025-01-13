UK PM asked to sack Tulip Siddiq for corruption allegation

The UK’s leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch has called upon prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to dismiss treasury minister Tulip Siddiq amid corruption allegations and concerns as Bangladesh chief adviser prof Muhammad Yunus has called for an investigation into properties used by Tulip Siddiq in London.

“It’s time for Keir Starmer to sack Tulip Siddiq. Now the Government of Bangladesh is raising serious concerns about her links to the regime of Sheikh Hasina,” Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch posted on her X account (formerly Twitter).

The statement followed remarks by Prof Yunus in an interview with The Sunday Times, where the Nobel Laureate urged an investigation into London properties used by Siddiq.

He suggested these properties be returned to Bangladesh if found to have been acquired through “plain robbery.”