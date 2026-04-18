UK investigates BBC report on Bangladesh, Pakistan migrants

The London-based broadcaster uncovered evidence of individuals being advised to feign being gay or victims of domestic abuse to exploit the country’s protection systems.

The UK Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday that “robust safeguards” are in place to ensure all applications are rigorously and fairly assessed.

A spokesman for the prime minister said the Home Office and the Immigration Advice Authority are now working together to ensure that anyone found abusing the immigration system is held accountable.

The BBC investigation detailed how migrants with expiring visas are provided with fake cover stories and instructed on how to obtain fabricated evidence, such as medical reports and staged photographs.

In certain instances, legal advisors reportedly charge thousands of pounds to help clients claim they would face death in Pakistan or Bangladesh due to their sexuality.

The broadcaster also found that some migrants are duping British partners into marriage before filing fraudulent domestic abuse claims to secure fast-track residency.

Statistics show that such claims have surged by more than 50 percent in three years, now exceeding 5,500 annually.

The home secretary has warned that those attempting to defraud the public will see their applications refused and could face deportation.

Immigration Services Commissioner Gaon Hart described “abuse of the system” by a minority of advisors and said enforcement actions had increased following complaints and referrals from the Home Office, according to comments to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

While the Labour government has made cracking down on illegal immigration a priority since taking office in 2024, opposition parties have called for a total overhaul of the system.

Conservative Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp argued for stricter controls, while Reform UK suggested making the facilitation of false claims a criminal offence punishable by jail time.

Conversely, the Green Party cautioned that such reports might worsen the “hostile environment” for genuine asylum seekers.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/fm-urges-global-action-for-safe-rohingya-repatriation