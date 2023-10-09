U.S. Navy Dispatches Its Latest, Cutting-Edge Aircraft Carrier To Israel

The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), steams in the Ionian Sea, Oct. 4, 2023 Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

by John Konrad (gCaptain) 9 October 2023

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced today that the U.S. Navy is dispatching the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean. Secretary Austin says this decision comes with “ironclad support” for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people in the wake of a devastating terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel.

“My thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel and the many families who have lost loved ones as a result of the abhorrent terrorist attack by Hamas,” said Secretary Austin this afternoon. “Today, in response to this Hamas attack on Israel, and following detailed discussions with President Biden, I have directed several steps to strengthen Department of Defense posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts.”

The inaugural Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford is the largest, newest, and most advanced aircraft carrier in the world. It represents a significant leap forward in the U.S. Navy’s ability to project power globally, boasting a host of new technologies, such as the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, Advanced Arresting Gear, and Advanced Weapons Elevators.

According to the US Naval Institute, the Ford is combat-ready and was already underway in the Mediterranean after departing Trieste, Italy on September 21st. Her exact location in the Med is unknown.

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier will not be sailing alone. Her Strike Group, a formidable assembly of naval power, also includes the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), and the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). This deployment is not just a show of force but a clear message to adversaries about the lengths the U.S. is willing to go to protect its allies.

Yesterday’s statement by President Biden

In addition to the naval deployment, the U.S. is also bolstering its air capabilities in the region. The augmentation includes U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons. Secretary Austin emphasized that the U.S. maintains ready forces globally and can further reinforce its deterrence posture if the situation demands.

But the U.S.’s support doesn’t end with military deployments. The United States government is also expediting the provision of additional equipment and resources to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), including vital munitions. The first batch of this security assistance is set to arrive in Israel in the coming days.

Secretary of Defense Austin’s announcement of support this afternoon via X

Secretary Austin’s statement reaffirms the deep bond between the U.S. and Israel. By strengthening the joint force posture and rapidly providing material support to Israel, the U.S. is sending a clear message about its ironclad support for the IDF and the Israeli people. As tensions escalate in the region, this move is a testament to the U.S.’s commitment to ensuring that its allies have the necessary resources to defend themselves against threats.

The recent developments in the Middle East have once again highlighted the complexities of the region’s geopolitics and the importance of naval sea power during uncertain times. However, through strategic decisions like this, the U.S. is making its stance clear: it stands firmly with its allies and will take decisive action to ensure their safety and security.