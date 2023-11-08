U.S. diplomats slam Israel policy in leaked memo

“One of the strengths of this department is that we do have people with different opinions,” Miller said about such messages during a press briefing last month. “We encourage them to make their opinions known.”

Multiple dissent memos about this war are being circulated in the State Department in efforts to gather signatures. These communications may or may not be classified, but their contents are rarely leaked. The department’s Dissent Channel is a long-established vehicle that allows staffers to freely express their discontent on a policy matter without fear of reprisal.

The memo obtained by POLITICO was authored by two midlevel staffers who have worked in the Middle East, said a department employee who has seen the document and was granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic.

The memo concedes that Israel has a “legitimate right and obligation” to seek justice against the Palestinian militants of Hamas, who killed some 1,400 Israelis in a shocking Oct. 7 attack. But it argues that “the extent of human lives lost thus far is unacceptable” — referring to the thousands of Palestinians, most of them civilians and many children, killed by Israel in the days since.

The U.S. “tolerance” for such a high civilian death toll “engenders doubt in the rules-based international order that we have long championed,” the document states. It argues that the United States must hold both Israel and Hamas responsible for their actions.

The memo’s demands are unlikely to get far with Biden or his top aides, at least not anytime soon.

The president, Blinken and others have ruled out demanding a ceasefire, backing Israel’s desire to dismantle Hamas, which is based in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas embeds its arsenal and fighters throughout the civilian population, making it hard for Israel to delineate targets. Israeli officials say they try to minimize civilian deaths but that a certain number are inevitable given how Hamas positions its people and assets.

The Biden team has increasingly shifted its public messaging to emphasize the importance of safeguarding civilians and following international law. But it has largely avoided direct public criticism of Israeli actions.

Blinken has been holding listening sessions with groups of staffers unhappy with the trajectory of U.S. policy in the last few weeks.

In a message to staff last month, Blinken stressed the importance of allowing and listening to disagreements within the department.

Politico