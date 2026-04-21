The two ships—MT Oaktree and MT Cape Bonnie – were carrying 35,000 and 33,000 tonnes of diesel respectively.

The ships entered the Bangladesh waters include ‘MT Lian Song Hu’ carrying about 41,000 tonnes of diesel, ‘MT Pacific Indigo’ carrying about 33,000 tonnes of diesel and ‘MT Nave Cielo’ carrying about 27,000 tonnes of octane.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Assistant Manager (Public Relations) Farzin Hasan Moumita confirmed the development.

Over the past 19 days, BPC has received 15,170 tonnes of octane from three domestic private companies. Super Petro PLC supplied 11,615 tonnes of octane, 7,177 tonnes of petrol and 12,884 tonnes of diesel. Petromax Refinery Limited provided 3,264 tonnes of octane, 1,254 tonnes of petrol and 1,896 tonnes of diesel, while Aqua Refinery Limited contributed 291 tonnes of octane, 4,130 tonnes of petrol and 518 tonnes of diesel.

Moumita said unloading of the fuel from the three ships will begin as soon as the vessels reach the port.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/two-ships-unload-fuel-at-ctg-port-three-more-enter-bangladesh-waters