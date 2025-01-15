Tulip Siddiq resigns over alleged Bangladeshi financial links

Anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq resigned from the UK government on Tuesday after being named in probes in Bangladesh into graft accusations against the country’s ousted leader, her aunt, Sheikh Hasina.

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Siddiq repeated she had done nothing wrong but said continuing her job in the Treasury office would likely “be a distraction from the work of the government”.

Starmer said he accepted her resignation with “sadness”.

It is the second ministerial resignation from his government and will be a heavy blow to Starmer’s Labour Party which has struggled since it swept to victory in July elections after 14 years of Conservative Party rule.

Siddiq, 42, has been dogged by claims about her links to Hasina, who fled Bangladesh in August after a student-led uprising against her decades-long, increasingly authoritarian tenure as prime minister.