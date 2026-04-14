Trump shares Jesus-like photo of himself performing miracle amid feud with Pope

Donald Trump branded the pope “WEAK” on crime and nuclear weapons and said he had “terrible” thoughts on foreign policy. Photo: @RealDonaldTrump on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image on social media last night (12 April) depicting himself in a Christ-like role, appearing to heal a sick man in a hospital bed.

The illustration, which features the president in robes with a glowing hand, also includes imagery of an American eagle, the Statue of Liberty, the American flag, and what appears to be soldiers transforming into angels, according to the US president’s Truth Social post.

The post was shared approximately 40 minutes after the president launched a scathing critique of Pope Leo XIV on social media.

Trump’s outburst followed the Pope’s recent condemnation of the Trump administration’s stance on the Iran war, specifically targeting the president’s previous threat to destroy the country’s infrastructure if theocratic leaders refused a deal, reports Reuters.

The Pope had publicly labelled that threat “truly unacceptable” and declared that “God does not bless any conflict.”

In his social media rant, Trump branded the Pope as “weak” regarding crime and nuclear weapons, while dismissing his views on foreign policy as “terrible.”

The president further attempted to draw a divide between the Pope and his brother, Louis Prevost, stating he preferred the latter because he was “all MAGA.”

The tension between the two figures has been building for some time, following the Pope’s criticism last year of the administration’s treatment of undocumented immigrants, which he described as “extremely disrespectful.”

Speaking to reporters in front of Air Force One shortly after his social media post, Trump doubled down on his rhetoric against the pontiff. “We don’t like a pope that’s going to say it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

He further dismissed the Pope as a “very liberal person” who “doesn’t believe in stopping crime.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/usa/trump-shares-jesus-photo-himself-performing-miracle-amid-feud-pope-1410626