Trump says Iran war will end ‘very soon’, some oil sanctions to be lifted

US President Donald Trump said he would waive oil-related sanctions, have the US Navy escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, and predicted yesterday (9 March) that the war with Iran would resolve “very soon,” Bloomberg reported.

He stressed that the United States is seeking an “ultimate victory.”

Speaking to CBS News, the BBC’s US media partner, Trump said the US military campaign is “ahead of schedule” and indicated the conflict may be nearing its conclusion, describing it as “very complete, pretty much.”

However, he also acknowledged that the US has “not won enough yet,” signalling that operations could continue to secure a decisive outcome.

Meanwhile, Israel said it had carried out a second wave of airstrikes on Tehran yesterday (9 March) as tensions in the region escalated further.

Several countries in the region reported intercepting Iranian missiles. Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar said their defence systems had successfully intercepted projectiles, while Israeli authorities said additional attacks had been detected.

The conflict is also raising concerns about its global economic impact.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves warned that the war in the Middle East could place “upward pressure on inflation,” following discussions at a meeting of G7 finance ministers.

Oil markets reacted sharply to the escalating tensions, with the global benchmark crude price rising above $100 a barrel on Monday for the first time since 2022.

In a separate development, UK Defence Secretary John Healey said a drone that struck a British military base in Cyprus last week likely originated from either Lebanon or Iraq, highlighting the widening security risks linked to the conflict.

