Trump says empty oil tankers heading to US to load up with oil, gas

“Massive ​numbers of completely empty oil tankers, ​some of the largest anywhere in the ⁠World, are heading, right now, to ​the United States to load up with the ​best and “sweetest” oil and gas anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next ​two largest oil economies combined – and higher ​quality,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

His post ‌came ⁠as senior US and Iranian officials were meeting on Saturday in Islamabad with Pakistani intermediaries as Tehran laid down its red ​lines that it ​said ⁠Washington must accept before face-to-face talks could take place to end ​their six-week-old war.

Trump said earlier this week ​Iran ⁠should not charge fees to tankers going through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, which ⁠has ​caused the worst disruption ​to global energy supplies in history.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/world/america/kamala-harris-says-she-might-run-for-president-again-in-2028